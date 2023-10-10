Assault on elderly man in Virudhinagar district: Panchayat secretary charged with attempt to murder

October 10, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Virudhunagar district police, on Monday, October 9, 2023, altered the case of assault against an elderly farmer, perpetrated by the now-suspended secretary of Pillaiyarkulam panchayat, to attempt to murder. The development a few days after the prime accused person, J. Thangapandian, obtained advance bail from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court,

According to the police, Thangapandian kicked Ammaiyappan in full public view, when the latter raised some questions at the grama sabha meeting held at the panchayat on October 2. Thangapandian’s friend, Rasu, then slapped the farmer twice on his face.

The Vanniyampatti police booked the duo for using abusive words, for assault and for criminal intimidation; however, both the panchayat secretary and his accomplice absconded.

The victim, who was initially treated as an outpatient, was admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital, on Friday, October 6, 2023. In his statement to the police, he said that he had undergone a surgery for heart ailment, and Thangapandian, despite being aware of his health condition, had wantonly kicked him on his chest. Based on his statement, the charge was altered to attempt to murder.

As the news about the incident was widely reported in the media, the Block Development Officer, Srivilliputtur immediately placed Thangapandian under suspension.

Subsequently, Rasu was arrested and sent to judicial custody, while Thangapandian obtained advance bail from the court.

Meanwhile, Srivilliputtur Town’s Inspector of Police, Shankar Kannan, and Vanniyampatti police’s, Sub-Inspector of Police, Chellapandi, were transferred to the Armed Reserve for failing to arrest the prime accused person. Police sources said that a police team, led by the SI, was present at the grama sabha meeting but failed to secure Thangapandian.