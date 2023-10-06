HamberMenu
HC grants anticipatory bail to suspended panchayat secretary

October 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to suspended panchayat secretary J. Thangapandian of Pillaiyarkulam Village Panchayat in Virudhunagar district. He was suspended after he had allegedly assaulted a senior citizen at the gram sabha meeting held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted the bail to Thangapandian with certain conditions. The case of the prosecution was that the accused had assaulted the complainant Ammaiyappan at the gram sabha meeting held on October 2.

In his petition seeking anticipatory bail, Thangapandian expressed regret over the incident and said that he was willing to file an affidavit seeking an unconditional apology before the Judicial Magistrate concerned. He said that he was ready to cooperate with the prosecution.

