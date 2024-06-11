1.95 lakh cattle to receive foot and mouth disease vaccine in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi districts

Over 1.95 lakh cattle, including 60,000 cows, bulls and buffaloes, in Kanniyakumari district and 1.35 lakh animals in Tenkasi district will be vaccinated against foot and mouth disease over the next three weeks..

After inaugurating the district-wide vaccination drive at Perumselvavilai village under Rajakkalmangalam union in Kanniyakumari district on Monday, Collector P.N. Sridhar said the foot and mouth disease gets transmitted by air when animals are kept closely in sheds. The affected animals develop fever and blisters on their tongue and lips, mammary glands and around the hooves.

Over 60,000 bulls, cows and buffaloes would be vaccinated to protect the domestic animals from the disease since the viral infection would kill them ultimately. In other words, it would seriously affect milk productivity and cause huge loss to farmers.

A total of 52 teams, each led by a veterinarian, would visit all villages under their jurisdiction to vaccinate the cattle. Farmers should allow them to vaccinate their four-month-old domestic animals during the 21-day-long drive that commenced on Monday.

“This is a free vaccination drive and, hence, the farmers need not pay for the vaccine. They should make use of it to safeguard their animals from foot and mouth disease,” Mr. Sridhar said and disbursed cattle feed to cattle-rearers.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry R. Radhakrishnan and General Manager of Aavin V. Arunagirinathan were present.

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inaugurated the vaccination drive in the district, where 1.35 lakh domestic cattle would receive the jab.

Mr. Kamal Kishore said 59 teams from the Department of Animal Husbandry would visit the villages of Tenkasi district to vaccinate the cattle with the support of the Department of Local Administration and Dairy Development.

The Collector also distributed awareness pamphlets on protecting cattle from foot and mouth disease, cattle health cards and 35 grass cutters at subsidised cost.