Water Metro ferries begin service on High Court-Fort Kochi route

April 22, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - KOCHI

Tourists and passengers eagerly waited to board Water Metro ferries as the much-awaited service of these AC electric-hybrid ferries began in the High Court-Fort Kochi corridor from April 21 (Sunday) morning.

The fare for the 17-minute trip that would be available every 20 to 30 minutes is ₹40. Amongst the attractions during the first trip that began at 10 a.m. was the sight of dolphins whilst the ferry passed by the Vallarpadam container transhipment terminal.

Among the passengers in the first ferry was Santhosh George Kulangara, member of the State Planning Board and acclaimed traveller.

He narrated how he was enchanted while travelling in a Water Metro service during his visit to Venice two decades ago. “I used to wonder whether Kochi, blessed with abundant backwaters, would ever have such a service. It is heartening that a similar world-class service is now available in Kochi, including in the High Court-Fort Kochi corridor.”

“It is a proud moment for the city as people can have a calm ride to Fort Kochi, without being caught in traffic snarls and pollution. Most people come to Kochi to see the backwaters and locales having historic significance located in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. They can now do this through a backwaters cruise in these ferries. The ferry service will definitely provide a fillip to tourism,” Mr Kulangara added.

The others who travelled in the first service included Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and officials of Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Among the commuters was George, who said the ferry service would immensely benefit people living on the islands located off Kochi, especially islanders from Paliyamthuruth and Kadamakkudy that have little bus connectivity.

Also onboard was Gireesh, one among the architects who designed Water Metro terminals. “Apart from their aesthetics, care has been taken to make the terminals sustainable. Provision has been given in the roof to install solar panels to generate power,” he said.

On the demand from a passenger association to lessen the fare to ₹30, official sources said this would be tough at the moment, since an in-house committee had factored in aspects like the capital investment, operation and maintenance expenses of the ferries and other infrastructures, while fixing the rate. “Passengers can travel for half the fare if they opt for travel cards that are available at discount rates.”