HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more Youth Congress activists arrested in Kochi

March 19, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police on Saturday arrested two more Youth Congress activists for the alleged attack on the Kochi Corporation Secretary in the wake of a protest by the organisation in front of the Corporation office on Thursday.

The arrested are P.Y. Shajahan, 34, Youth Congress State secretary, and Sijo Joseph, 29, Ernakulam mandalam president. They were nabbed from Munnar town in the evening. They were produced in court and remanded.

The police had already arrested Lal Varghese, Youth Congress Ernakulam block secretary, and Roshan, Youth Congress activist, in the case. Three cases were registered in connection with the protest. Among the accused is O.V. Jayaraj, a senior clerk in the Corporation.  

The accused remain booked under IPC sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.