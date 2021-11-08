‘Transport 4 All Challenge’ task force readied

A kick-off meeting of “Transport 4 All Challenge” was set in motion here on Monday under the chairmanship of Shanavas S., the CEO of CSML.

The event was attended by the task force members representing different transport departments and government agencies concerned.

The Transport 4 All Challenge is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that aims to bring together cities, citizens and start-ups to develop digital solutions that improve public transport systems to better serve the needs of all citizens.

“The task force will spearhead the integration of different transport initiatives of the government. Start-ups, which are the core of this challenge will be guided to develop and test various solutions to redress commuting problems faced by citizens. If Kochi wins the challenge, the solution will be scaled up to build people’s trust in public transport systems, to make them safe, convenient, and affordable,” Mr. Shanavas said.

The discussions revolved around the innovations that can be introduced for efficient bus routes, language neutral signboards, integration of different modes of transport like ferry, metro, buses, and first to last mile connectivity.

A survey has been launched to reach out to 5,000 citizens to hear their views. The survey can be accessed through the link: https://forms.gle/jQZbGycTarDTuH5t5.