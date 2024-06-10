GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Survey for Skill Hub project in Kalamassery to be held soon

Updated - June 10, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:10 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The survey for the Skill Hub project being executed by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in his constituency Kalamassery will be conducted very soon.

The Minister said the project aims to skill the youth, housewives, and others in a way that they land suitable jobs. Those interested in entrepreneurship will be helped to realise their dreams. Skill training will be conducted using modern facilities to ensure that trained people land jobs in companies in India and abroad, Mr. Rajeeve said.

As a corollary to it, a survey covering two lakh people in the constituency will be conducted in which their work, skill level and the like will be recorded. A total of 300 students from various universities and colleges will conduct the survey across six local bodies in the constituency between June 29 and July 8.

Skill training will be conducted through the Skill Development Hub to be set up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology, designated District Skill Development Centre, Kaushal Kendras under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and with the help of companies.

Related Topics

Kochi

