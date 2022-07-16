Polluters of Edappally and Perandoor canals to face prosecution

They did not comply with directives issued against illegal discharge of untreated waste water into the waterbodies

Twelve apartment complexes along Edappally and Perandoor canals will face prosecution proceedings for not complying with directives issued by the authorities against illegal discharge of untreated waste water into the waterbodies.

Of them, 10 are located along the Edappally canal. The prosecution proceedings will be initiated by the Kochi Corporation after the residents’ associations failed to either pay fine or initiate rectification measures, including installing sewage treatment plants or soak pits to treat the waste water. Seven apartment complexes closed the illegal outlets into the canals.

A survey conducted by the health wing of the Corporation had found that untreated waste water was dumped into the canals through illegal outlets directed into the waterbodies. Two high-rises found dumping untreated waste water into the Perandoor canal will also face prosecution proceedings. The illegal outlets from two hotels into the Edappally canal were closed. However, they refused to take remedial measures or remit the fine imposed by the authorities.

The authorities had issued notices asking the residents’ associations to stop the illegal discharge by June 30. They were told to implement scientific measures as per environmental laws to treat the waste water. As per the polluter-pays principle, the violators were warned that they would have to remit a fine between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 based on the gravity of the offence and as per Sections 337 and 340A of the Kerala Municipality Act.

Some of the apartment associations have raised claims that they need not set up facilities, including sewage treatment plant, as the rules were not applicable when the project was commissioned. Notices have been issued again to the erring units to comply with the directive within a week or face prosecution proceedings.

Some of the association representatives said they lacked the space to install sewage treatment plants. A few others claimed that they were discharging the waste water after filtration. The claims were rejected by the authorities after it was found that untreated waste water was discharged into the canals for long in blatant violation of the environmental laws.

The survey to identify the remaining violations is expected to be taken up by the end of July as the rains had affected the process. The officials said around 30 illegal outlets into Edappally and Perandoor canals were closed after the drive began in August last year.