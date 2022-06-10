Dumping of untreated wastewater into Edappally, Perandoor canals continues

The dumping of untreated waste water into the Edappally and Perandoor canals continues despite stringent directives from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal to check the further ecological deterioration of the waterbodies.

Pipelines directed into the canals remain a common sight, revealing that untreated waste water is being dumped into the canals. The unchecked pollution goes against the claims made by the enforcement authorities in August last that the sewage outlets into the Perandoor and Edappally canals from households and commercial establishments would be closed in six months.

The decision to close all the sewage outlets was recommended by a joint committee constituted as per the directions of the tribunal and comprising officials of the district administration, Kochi Corporation, State Pollution Control Board and Greater Cochin Development Authority.

The presence of black stagnant water is visible at many spots along both the canals. The untreated waste water triggered a foul smell in these areas, revealing the dumping of untreated sewage.

Tests by the State Pollution Control Board had revealed on multiple occasions since January last that the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, had reached alarming levels in the canals. Analysis of samples taken in March had shown that the total coliform count had exceeded the permissible limits by 320 times in Perandoor. The level had breached the permissible limit by 230 times in the Edappally canal.

Though the Corporation and the Board had held households, apartments and commercial establishments responsible for dumping untreated waste water, no concrete action has been taken yet against the violators.

The highest level of faecal contamination was detected near Chembokkadavu bridge, where the value was about 5,80,000 cfu/100 ml, nearly 232 times higher than the maximum permissible limit. In Perandoor canal, the worst-hit area was near the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s LIG colony and Pachalam bridge (8,00,000 cfu/100 ml).

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the proposed Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, which aims at rejuvenating six canals in the city, would result in the permanent closure of the illegal outlets.