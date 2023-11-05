12-year-old victim of Kalamassery blasts laid to rest

November 05, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - KOCHI

The body of Libna Pradeepan, 12, who was killed in the twin blasts at the regional convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery, was laid to rest at Koratty on Saturday.

Libna was the daughter of Pradeepan K.K, 48, a daily wage worker from Malayattoor Neeleswaram panchayat.

Pradeepan could hardly control his tears as his daughter’s body was taken on her last journey from the morgue of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Saturday around 9 a.m. He did not have even the comfort of his family during his greatest hour of grief as his wife Saly and sons Praveen and Rahul remain in hospital with burns suffered in the blasts.

The body was initially taken to the Neeleswaram SNDP Higher Secondary School where Libna was a Standard 7 student and class leader. A letter she had written along with her friends to the class teacher wishing her to get well soon earlier this year had garnered much attention shortly after her death.

A large gathering had assembled at the school where students, teachers, and parents bade Libna a tearful adieu. The body was kept there for an hour from 10.30 a.m. before being taken to her rented house at Malayattoor.

Later, the body was taken to the cemetery of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Koratty.

Pradeepan had chosen to keep the body of his daughter at the morgue for the past five days in the hope that his wife and sons would recover and would be able to see her one last time. However, that was not to be, especially as the condition of Saly, 45, and Praveen, who suffered 50% and 60% burns respectively, continued to be critical dousing any hope of their participation in Libna’s funeral.

Following the blasts, Libna was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where she was diagnosed with over 90% burns. She died on October 30.

Ganesh Mohan, medical superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, placed wreaths on the body on behalf of the District Collector.

Benny Behanan, MP, and Roji M. John, MLA, were present.