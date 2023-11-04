Kalamassery blasts: police register 54 cases for social media posts fomenting communal hatred

November 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police have registered 54 cases for communally instigative social media posts that were made in the aftermath of the recent blasts at a prayer convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi.

The highest number of cases were registered by the Malappuram police (26), followed by Ernakulam City police (10), and Ernakulam Rural and Thiruvananthapuram City (five cases each). The other cases were registered in Thrissur City, Kottayam (two each), Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural (one each) police districts.

Fake profiles

The ongoing crackdown on social media posts that foment communal hatred also detected several fake profiles, prompting the law enforcers to seek the assistance of social networking platforms Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp in obtaining the IP addresses to trace the profile users.

Special cyber patrol teams that function round the clock have been constituted by the cyber cell division in all districts to initiate action against social media users who disrupt peace.