GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Good show by Ernakulam schools in CBSE examinations

Published - May 13, 2024 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Greets Public School, Kaloor, celebrating their victory in the CBSE examinations.  

Students of Greets Public School, Kaloor, celebrating their victory in the CBSE examinations.   | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education in Ernakulam district fared well in the Class 12 and Class 10 examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Several schools registered 100% pass in both the Class 12 and Class X examinations. The results in the order of name of the school and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects (as per the information provided by the managements) include:

Class 12: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery (76); Naipunya Public School (41); Christu Jayanthi Public School (41); Choice School, Thripunitura (32); Toc H Public School, Vyttila (28); Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor (21); Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally (19); Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (18); Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara (17); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (17); Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (14); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (13); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (12); Alangad Jama-ath Public School (10); Gregorian Public School (9); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, West Kochi (9); St. Paul’s International School, Kalamassery (8); NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunitura (6); Vidyodaya Public School, Thevakkal (5); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (4); and Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta (1).

The name of the schools under the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 12: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (37); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (7); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya (8); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (18); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (25); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (23); and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor (11).

Class 10: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery (59); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (28); Choice School, Thripunitura (26); Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara (24); Christu Jayanthi Public School (23); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (22); Vidyodaya Public School, Thevakkal (20); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (15); Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor (15); St. Paul’s International Public School, Kalamassery (13); Al-Ameen Public School (12); Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (12); Gregorian Public School, Maradu (8); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (5); Alangad Jama-ath Public School (5) Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (4); Cochin Public School (3); Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta (2); and NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunitura (2).

The name of the schools under the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 10: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (26); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (21); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya (20); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (20); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (21); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (5); and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor (10).

The schools that provided only the total count of distinctions: Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidhya Mandir, Kochi (28 distinctions in Class 12 and 34 in Class 10). Schools that that provided only the total pass percentage: Campion School, Edappally (100% both in Class 12 and 10).

Related Topics

test/examination / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.