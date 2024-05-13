Good show by Ernakulam schools in CBSE examinations

Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education in Ernakulam district fared well in the Class 12 and Class 10 examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Several schools registered 100% pass in both the Class 12 and Class X examinations. The results in the order of name of the school and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects (as per the information provided by the managements) include:

Class 12: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery (76); Naipunya Public School (41); Christu Jayanthi Public School (41); Choice School, Thripunitura (32); Toc H Public School, Vyttila (28); Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor (21); Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally (19); Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (18); Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara (17); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (17); Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (14); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (13); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (12); Alangad Jama-ath Public School (10); Gregorian Public School (9); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, West Kochi (9); St. Paul’s International School, Kalamassery (8); NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunitura (6); Vidyodaya Public School, Thevakkal (5); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (4); and Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta (1).

The name of the schools under the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 12: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (37); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (7); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya (8); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (18); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (25); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (23); and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor (11).

Class 10: Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery (59); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (28); Choice School, Thripunitura (26); Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara (24); Christu Jayanthi Public School (23); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (22); Vidyodaya Public School, Thevakkal (20); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (15); Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor (15); St. Paul’s International Public School, Kalamassery (13); Al-Ameen Public School (12); Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (12); Gregorian Public School, Maradu (8); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (5); Alangad Jama-ath Public School (5) Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (4); Cochin Public School (3); Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta (2); and NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunitura (2).

The name of the schools under the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 10: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (26); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (21); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya (20); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (20); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (21); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (5); and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor (10).

The schools that provided only the total count of distinctions: Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidhya Mandir, Kochi (28 distinctions in Class 12 and 34 in Class 10). Schools that that provided only the total pass percentage: Campion School, Edappally (100% both in Class 12 and 10).