CBSE Class XII, Class X exams: Kozhikode schools register good performance

Published - May 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Kozhikode district recorded good performance when the results of Class XII and Class X exams were announced on Monday.

Some of the major schools registered cent per cent success. At Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, all 179 students who appeared for Class XII exams and the 229 students who appeared for Class X exams became eligible for higher studies. At Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, 64 students who appeared for the Class XII exams and the 92 who appeared for the Class X exams were declared passed.

At Silver Hills Public School, of the 103 students who appeared for and cleared the Class X exams, 11 scored A1 in all subjects. Forty others got above 90% marks in all subjects. Of the 97 students who appeared for and cleared the Class XII exams here, nine got A1 in all subjects. Thirty-eight students secured above 90% in all subjects.

At the Vedavyasa Vidyalaya, Malaparamba, of the 108 students who appeared for and cleared the Class XII exams, 18 scored above 90% in all subjects. A total of 157 students cleared the Class 10 exams, 39 scored above 90% marks in all subjects.

At the Devagiri CMI Public School, of the 145 students who appeared for and passed the Class X examination, 71 students scored 90% and above marks, and 13 students secured A1 in all subjects. Of the 202 students who appeared for and passed the Class XII exams, 99 students scored 90% and above marks in all subjects and 22 secured A1 in all subjects.

Of the 112 students who appeared for and cleared the Class XII exams at the Dayapuram Residential School, Chathamangalam, 28 scored 90% or above marks in all subjects. Of the 134 students who appeared for and cleared the Class X exams, 32 scored 90% or above in all subjects.

Kerala / Kozhikode

