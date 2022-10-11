Foolproof investigation launched into suspected ‘human sacrifice’ of two women, says Kerala CM 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stern action would be taken against the guilty

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dubbed the twin murders, suspected to be ‘human sacrifices’ as part of an occult practice, as a shocking incident that numbed human conscience.

A foolproof investigation is underway to bring everyone involved before the law. Stern action will be taken against the guilty, Mr. Vijayan said.

Only those with a sick mind could commit such gruesome deeds. Such occult and superstition can only be seen as a challenge to the civilized society, Mr. Vijayan said.

He praised the alertness of police for having detected twin murders from what started of as a missing case. The abduction and murder of human beings for wealth and superstition is something that Kerala could never even imagine. Alongside legal action, there should be social consciousness against such tendencies. Each individual should remain alert against these tendencies and prevent it by bringing it to the attention of society, Mr. Vijayan said.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheeshan has expressed shock over the twin murders.

In a Facebook post, he said that reports of occult and human sacrifice are not being reported from North India but here in Kerala, which boasts of standing on the crest of renaissance. Hitherto unheard crimes are taking place before our eyes. Notwithstanding our claims to be a civilized society, each one of us has to hang our heads in shame, said Mr. Satheeshan.

He said that the first murder victim had gone missing in June and a case was registered by Kalady police in August 17. However, a serious probe was launched only after the case registered by Kadavanthra police into the missing of the second murder victim on September 26. Had an efficient probe was carried out on the first petition, another life could have been saved, accused Mr. Satheeshan.

A comprehensive police investigation should be launched to find out whether more such occult-instigated murders have taken place in the State. Mr. Satheeshan called for a fair and just probe without outside interventions as one of the accused, he alleged, was an active worker of a party claiming to profess a progressive world view.