Ernakulam on alert as IMD predicts heavy rain tomorrow

Kochi Corporation directed to take steps to prevent flooding in urban areas

Kochi Corporation directed to take steps to prevent flooding in urban areas

Different parts of Ernakulam received isolated heavy to very heavy rain from early hours of Tuesday and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to light rain for the next two days in the district.

Rain subsided in the latter part of the day and no loss of life and fresh instances of flooding have been reported so far even as District Collector Jaffar Malik called for alert in view of the weather forecast. Control rooms are working 24 hours at the district, taluk and local government levels, said a communication here. The Collector has also ordered the opening of control rooms at department levels in view of the situation.

As per information received from control rooms in Kochi and Muvattupuzha, there were no fresh rain-related incidents in the district so far. The IMD has also predicted squally conditions off the coast of Kerala from May 17 to May 21 even as it warned fishers not to venture into the sea.

According to IMD data, Aluva received 19 mm of rain; the naval station in Kochi saw 18.8 mm of rain, Ernakulam South received 17 mm of rain; Cochin International Airport Limited recorded 11.7 mm of rain; Piravom saw 75.4 mm of rain and Perumbavoor 13.8 mm of rain.

Directive to local bodies

In view of the predictions on the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, the district authorities have also issued instructions to local bodies and departments to prepare for possible landslips. The Kochi Corporation and Kalamassery municipal authorities have been instructed to take action immediately to prevent flooding of the urban areas.

The Kerala Water Authority and the Public Works department have been directed to complete ongoing works in view of the rainy season.

Mock drills on rescue operations will be organised on May 20, 23, 25 and 27 at the taluk levels. Members of National Disaster Response Force camping in the district will participate in the drills.