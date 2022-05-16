City flooding caused by poor canal management, say experts

Unexpected heavy rain upset cleaning plans, says Mayor

The flooding that Kochi city experienced on Saturday following the heavy showers has been attributed to the failed water flow management of the Thevara Perandoor Canal.

Experts, who assessed the Saturday floods, said that inundation was reported mostly in areas located on the flanks of the Thevara Perandoor Canal. While some drains that were supposed to carry the flood waters from the city areas to the canal have been filled up, some others were partially blocked. The delay in draining out the water through the canal resulted in the flooding in the KSRTC bus stand and South Railway station areas, Judges Avenue, P and T Colony and some parts of Panampilly Nagar. The water carrying capacity of the canal also needs to be reassessed in the wake of the flooding, said an expert who evaluated the flood situation.

A temporary bund that was constructed beneath the AL Jacob Road overbridge has also contributed to the flooding as it prevented the draining of the water from the area. The removal of the bund would ensure the free flow of water from the region to the canal, it was reported.

The flooding in Kammattipadam was on expected lines as no steps have been initiated to solve the issue in the area. No drains and canals exist in the region to carry away the water that gets accumulated. A specific project needs to be implemented to free the area of flooding. No significant complaints regarding the flooding were reported from the areas near the Market, Changadampokku, Koithara canals and the Edappallythodu, he said.

The delay in removing the concrete pipes that were laid as part of the sewage line network in the city has stalled the Mullassery canal restoration works. The details of the pipelines that were laid during the late 60s are unavailable with the government departments. The Kerala Water Authority has prepared an estimate for the removal of pipes that run through the canal. The heavy rain has also disrupted the canal restoration works at the Fashion Street, officials said.

Responding to the findings, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the delay in clearing the major canals of silt and weeds partially contributed to the floods. The unexpected heavy showers upset the cleaning plans. Moreover, if it rains for three or four hours together during the high tide, the water level in the canal will go up, thus preventing the flow of water into it , he said.