Heavy rainfall warning keeps Kerala on alert

Southwest monsoon set to advance: IMD

Southwest monsoon set to advance: IMD

With a twin weather system threatening to dump heavy rain on Kerala, the State remained on high alert even as the southwest monsoon began its march into more parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the State and a trough of low pressure running from north Kerala to west Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

A bulletin issued by the IMD forecast widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Kerala up to May 21. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the period. The weather office has warned of localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low- lying areas and damage to roads and vulnerable structures as well as landslips and mudslides and damage to crops. State authorities have also been alerted to the possibility of riverine flooding.

The weather office has issued an orange alert indicating very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm to 204.4 mm) for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday and yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. Hilly districts have been issued an orange alert in view of the likellihood of landslips triggered by isolated heavy showers.

Relief camps

Local bodies and government agencies have been directed to ensure relocation of families from areas prone to landslips and flooding. The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued guidelines on setting up relief camps, adhering to COVID-19 norms. Citizens have been advised to avoid night travel through hilly terrains.

Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea from the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts up to Saturday, and coastal communities alerted to the possibility of heightened erosion caused by strong waves and flooding.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman sea and Andaman islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days. Kodungalloor registered the maximum rainfall of 11 cm over the last 24 hours, while Piravom recorded 8 cm and Vadakkanchery 7 cm.