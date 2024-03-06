Watch | Lac bangles from Hyderabad get GI tag

March 06, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Lacquer or lac bangles of Hyderabad got a Geographical Indication tag on March 2. The bangles of the Laad Bazaar are known for their dazzling stonework

The GI tag will increase the demand for bangles providing a boost for bangle manufacturers like Mohammed Hisamuddin

“With the tag, we will be able to participate in government programmes. Manufacturing units can also be made members of the GI tag. “ said Mohammed Hisamuddin

Lac bangles are made of resin which is malleable with heat and has a special ability to absorb colour, making it ideal for making bangles..

The lac that looks like a rolling pin is melted into a soft dough.The melted lac is fitted on various sizes of metal bangle rings and then pressed and rolled to give the shape and look of a bangle.They are then embellished with crystals, beads, or mirrors.

Lac bangles will be the 17th product from Telangana to get the GI tag

Report: Prabalika M. Borah

Video: Sanjay Borra

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian