Shaakeera Begum, Neha Begum and Nazma Begum hugged each other in delight as they found out that Hyderabad Lac bangles have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) registration. Lacquer or lac bangles of Laad Bazaar in Old City, Hyderabad, are famous for their dazzling stone work . These bangles are made of resin which is malleable with heat and has a special ability to absorb colour, making it an ideal material for making bangles. Once shaped, they are embellished with crystals, beads, or mirrors.

Homemakers and zardozi artisans, these women with 20 others have been a part of a lac bangle workshop conducted by Mohammed Hisamuddin near Bahadurpura, Hyderabad. The month-long workshop was held by the Ministry of Textiles to train interested women from the Old City in the art of making lac bangles. Incidentally, this will be the 17th product from Telangana to get the GI tag.

Mohammad Hisamuddin, President of Creasent Handicrafts Artisans Welfare Association (lac bangles manufacturers) is delighted with the news saying the GI tag will bring not only an immense sense of pride but also responsibility among the 6000+ artisan families to not compromise with the quality of the work. It will also motivate them to make good designs and bring in new collections and bangle sets for women. Hisamuddin says, ”Our lac bangles are known for their remarkable intricate patterns which the artisans etch out of crystals; the palettes and designs keep evolving over time.”

Inside a small house, we see around 20 women sit with the tools needed for their workshop. In one corner sits Syed Mehmood who makes the lac bangle. His work is to melt the lac which looks like a rolling pin, into a soft dough. The molten lac is fitted on metal bangle rings and then pressed and rolled to give the shape of a bangle. Constantly monitored heat keeps the lac smooth to make it easy for Mehmood to work on.

Once the basic bangle is ready, it is the turn of the women to take charge and embellish them. Hisamuddin explains, “We engage women to set the stones. With the GI tag in place, the demand for the bangles will go up so these women engaged in the craft can earn more money.”

Hisamuddin had also started as a bangle maker and had graduated to become a bangle manufacturer over the years. Now, he undertakes bangle-making workshops and owns the Farath Bangles store in Laad Bazaar.

Craftspersons engaged in the task of setting stones are paid per bangle, ranging from ₹30 to ₹50. For a 14 piece set (preferred for special occasions, mostly weddings), craftspersons are paid ₹200 per set.

Ghousia Begum, another member at the workshop, says she is keen to learn and is happy to attend the workshop. As she sticks the heated stones (they call them Swarovski!) on the lac bangle with a pair of forceps, she pays close attention to the design assigned to her. Ghousia explains, “We place the stones on a steel plate that is heated by a small lamp. Heating the stones makes it easy to get them studded on lac. Lac reacts to heat, once the stones are placed and rolled on a special roller, the bangles are ready.”

Craftspersons like Ghousia, Aseeya and Samina who are working with lac bangles for the first time, follow Hisamuddin’s instructions and after working repeatedly on simple patterns, they are ready to take on the task with multi- coloured stones.

The experts among them are Neha and Shaakeera. A zardozi craftsperson, Shaakeera is very excited about the GI tag. The tag is a special certificate that will increase the demand for bangles. Shaakeera says, “With demand, our work will increase, so we will be able to earn more.” She compares the work with embroidery and says, “The work needs a lot of attention and minute observation so we cannot get distracted when doing complex and bigger designs.”

Subhajit Saha, GI Agent for the applicant mentioned that the certificate will be handed over to the artisans Association in the coming days. The GI application for the Hyderabad Lac Bangles was filed by the Creasent Handicrafts Artisans Welfare Association in June 2022 and was facilitated with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Government of TS. Saha also mentioned that a unique logo has been designed to associate the craft and build a connection with the customers.