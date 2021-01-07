‘TRS leaders have lost faith in KCR’

Top BJP leaders participate in a public meeting at Dichpally

TRS Ministers and MLAs have lost faith in their leader and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and are ready to leave the party in droves, alleged Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

“Ever since Mr. Rao has returned from Delhi, he has been confined to the farmhouse and now we hear he is undergoing some tests. We wish him well as we are not like the TRS,” he said, participating in a public meeting at Dichpally in the presence of national general secretary Tarun Chugh, fellow Nizamabad MP D. Aravind and other leaders.

Mr. Rao has been trying to keep his flock together stating that TRS and BJP are on the same page. “Who would like to join him, there is no need for any alliance. Our line is clear and we are going to hoist saffron flag on the Golconda Fort after the 2023 Assembly elections. This is not for our party sake but saving Telangana and for a new beginning,” he claimed.

‘Minority appeasement’

The BJP president accused the TRS government of 'minority appeasement' and said efforts to divide people into various caste groups and communities by the ruling party will not bear fruit. "We can also bring the majority community together and show our strength," he said.

The BJP leaders and workers will not rest till a person from within takes charge of Telangana to work for the poor and genuine development of the State in all aspects, said national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

The 'victory' march had begun during the last parliamentary polls and it will be on relentlessly till the next Assembly elections when one of the party workers will be in the Chief Minister's chair, he said.

"The rajababu is having issues because he is aware his throne is shaking. He has forgotten the sacrifices of the youth for the cause of separate Telangana," he charged. Majlis leader Owaisi's "divisive" politics will not work in the country and he should first explain why he is opposing mentioning details of the family's name in the proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The party would welcome anyone having a strong affinity to the Telangana soil and with nationalistic credentials, he maintained.