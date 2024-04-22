GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Hanuman Jayanti yatra on Tuesday

Traffic police suggest alternate routes for commuters

April 22, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad City Traffic police announced traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city in view of Hanuman Jayanti procession which will be taken out on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad City Traffic police issued an advisory in view of Hanuman Jayanti procession which will be taken out on April 23. The 12-kilometre procession route will start from Gowliguda Ram temple at 11.30 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m at Hanuman Temple in Tadbund. 

Main procession route

Officials said that the main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram temple and proceed to Hanuman temple in Tadbund, Secunderabad via Putlibowli Crossroad, Koti, Sultan Bazar crossroad, Ramkoti, Kachiguda, Narayanguda, Chikkadpally, RTC crossroad, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet, Bible House, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Paradise junction, Imperial Garden. 

Meanwhile, another procession will start from Karmanghat Hanuman temple and pass through Champapet crossroad, IS Sadan, Dhobi Ghat, Saidabad Y-Junction, Saidabad Colony Road, Shankeshwar Bazar, Saroor Nagar Tank, Dilsukhnagar and pass through Moosarambagh Junction, Malakpet, Nalgonda crossroad, Azampura Rotary, Chaderghat crossroad and will join the main procession at Koti. This tributary procession covers a 10.8 kilometre stretch before joining the main procession. 

Police suggest alternate routes

“Between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we suggest the commuters heading towards Dilsukhnagar or South Zone via Koti, Bank Street and Chaderghat to take route via Basheerbagh, Old MLA quarters, Himayat Nagar Y-Junction, Narayanaguda flyover, Barkatpura, Chaderghat, Nalgonda crossroads,” said a police official. 

Similarly, commuters from Dilsukhnagar heading towards Mehdipatnam via Koti are suggested to take route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam. Commuters from Lakdikapool heading towards Secunderabad Station or Uppal are suggested to take the Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet, Prakashnagar and Paradise. 

Hyderabad Traffic Control Room number

Citizens are requested to reach out to the Hyderabad Traffic Control Room at 040-2785 2482 and the Traffic helpline at 9010203626 for information.

