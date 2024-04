April 22, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad police has issued an advisory stating that all wine shops and toddy shops shall remained closed for 24 hours for Hanuman Jayanti. As per the advisory, wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding the ones in star hotels and registered clubs, shall remain closed from 6 a.m. of April 23 to 6 a.m. of April 24.