BJP MLA Raja Singh likely to be placed under preventive detention

April 22, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of BJP MLA from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh taken on 05/08/2020.

File photo of BJP MLA from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh taken on 05/08/2020. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Officials from the Hyderabad city police said that BJP MLA from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh is likely to be placed under preventive detention on Hanuman Jayanti to be celebrated on Tuesday. The measure is to ensure that the procession goes off smoothly without any untoward incident, said the officials. 

MLA T. Raja Singh was already booked by the Sultan Bazar police for carrying out a rally without obtaining permissions on Sri Rama Navami held on April 17. The Afzalgunj police had also booked a similar case against him.

In a suo motu complaint made by a sub-inspector, it was alleged that Mr. Raja Singh took out an unauthorised rally and played loud music near Hanuman Vyayamshala, which caused a traffic jam. The police booked him under Sections 188, 290 r/w 34 of the IPC and 21/76 of the City Police Act. 

“Instead of concluding his public meeting by 10 p.m. on April 17, Mr. Raja Singh, along with one Shailender and other organisers, created nuisance at 11.15 p.m. using sound systems and delivering speeches beyond the allotted time. This violated the MCC rules enforced in view of the Lok Sabha elections,” said G. Madhusudhan, an SI of Sultan Bazar Police in his complaint. 

