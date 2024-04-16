GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Vamshi Tilak is BJP’s candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment assembly by poll

April 16, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named T.N. Vamshi Tilak as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by poll.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named T.N. Vamshi Tilak as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by poll. | Photo Credit: From the handle @BJP4India on platform ‘X’.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named T.N. Vamshi Tilak as its candidate for the Secunderabad cantonment assembly by poll. The byelection to Cantonment was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA G Lasya Nanditha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on February 23 this year. The Congress has given ticket to Sriganesh Narayanan, formerly with the BJP, and the BRS to Nanditha’s sister Gaini Niveditha.

Nanditha had defeated Sriganesh Narayanan, who had contested as the BJP Candidate last year. He joined the Congress last month and secured the party ticket.

Hyderabad / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party

