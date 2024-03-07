Telangana CM lays foundation stone for elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shameerpet

March 07, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway 1) elevated corridor in Alwal on Thursday. The completion of the elevated corridor is expected to spur development in the Medchal area and contribute to the overall growth of north Telangana, said Mr. Reddy.

The corridor’s designated route includes Paradise junction, West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherri, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thumakunta, and ORR Junction Shamirpet.

The entire corridor spans 18.1 kilometers occupying a total area of 197.2 acres, with 113.48 acres belonging to defence and the remaining 83.72 acres as private land. Of the 18.1 kilometers, 11.2 kilometers is elevated corridor. Additionally, a 0.3-kilometer underground tunnel is part of the corridor. The project involves the construction of 287 piers and is projected to cost Rs 2,232 crore.

Speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted its numerous benefits for the region, such as alleviating traffic congestion on the highway to Karimnagar and Secunderabad, enhancing travel facilities towards Karimnagar, and promoting cost-effective transportation.

The chief minister also addressed the delays encountered during the project’s initiation, attributing them to conflicts between the Central and State governments. He criticised the previous administration for neglecting public needs and engaging in disputes with the centre, causing setbacks. “However, since assuming office in December last year, the government engaged in constructive dialogue with the central government, resolving the issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were consulted to underscore the project’s significance,” he said.

In conclusion, Mr. Revanth Reddy urged former Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to commence a fast unto death at Dharna Chowk to secure funds from the central government. He questioned the lack of substantial development during the previous administration and emphasised the ongoing need for sustained efforts to foster progress in Hyderabad.