GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM lays foundation stone for elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shameerpet

The 18.1 km corridor’s route includes Paradise junction, West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherri, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thumakunta, and ORR Junction Shameerpet.

March 07, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone for Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor which spans 18.1 km from Paradise Junction to Shameerpet, at a ceremony held in Alwal, Hyderabad on March 7, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone for Rajiv Rahadari Elevated Corridor which spans 18.1 km from Paradise Junction to Shameerpet, at a ceremony held in Alwal, Hyderabad on March 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway 1) elevated corridor in Alwal on Thursday. The completion of the elevated corridor is expected to spur development in the Medchal area and contribute to the overall growth of north Telangana, said Mr. Reddy.

The corridor’s designated route includes Paradise junction, West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherri, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thumakunta, and ORR Junction Shamirpet.

The entire corridor spans 18.1 kilometers occupying a total area of 197.2 acres, with 113.48 acres belonging to defence and the remaining 83.72 acres as private land. Of the 18.1 kilometers, 11.2 kilometers is elevated corridor. Additionally, a 0.3-kilometer underground tunnel is part of the corridor. The project involves the construction of 287 piers and is projected to cost Rs 2,232 crore.

Speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted its numerous benefits for the region, such as alleviating traffic congestion on the highway to Karimnagar and Secunderabad, enhancing travel facilities towards Karimnagar, and promoting cost-effective transportation.

The chief minister also addressed the delays encountered during the project’s initiation, attributing them to conflicts between the Central and State governments. He criticised the previous administration for neglecting public needs and engaging in disputes with the centre, causing setbacks. “However, since assuming office in December last year, the government engaged in constructive dialogue with the central government, resolving the issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were consulted to underscore the project’s significance,” he said.

In conclusion, Mr. Revanth Reddy urged former Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to commence a fast unto death at Dharna Chowk to secure funds from the central government. He questioned the lack of substantial development during the previous administration and emphasised the ongoing need for sustained efforts to foster progress in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.