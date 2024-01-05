CM seeks transfer of Defence lands for taking up construction of elevated corridors 

January 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central government to transfer some of the Defence lands to the State government to facilitate the construction of highways and elevated corridors in the Greater Hyderabad area.

The Chief Minister made this request when he called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his two-day visit to New Delhi. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained that the government proposed to construct a skywalk at Mehdipatnam to ease traffic congestion and this would require the transfer of 0.21 hectares of the Defence land. The Union Minister was urged to expedite the transfer of land as works on the mini skyway in the area were nearing completion.

The Defence Minister, according to an official release, responded positively to the request. Mr. Revanth Reddy referred to the proposed six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise junction to Outer Ring Road spanning 11.30 km including the entry and exit ramps. In all, 83 acre land in the possession of the Defence Ministry need to be transferred to the State government for the purpose, he explained to Mr. Rajnath Singh.

The government had also proposed to take up elevated corridor spanning 18.3 km connecting Paradise Junction with the Nagpur Highway (NH-44) near Kandlakoya. The project involving 12.68 km elevated corridor along with the double-decker metro line would require 56 acre of land in possession of the Defence Ministry, he said asking the Ministry to transfer the required lands to the State government.

During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Mr. Revanth Reddy asked her to release pending dues of backward regions grant fund amounting to ₹1,800 crore. The Union Minister was also urged to release ₹2,233.54 crore crore sanctioned by the XV Finance Commission to Telangana at the earliest.