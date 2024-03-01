Defence Ministry gives nod to elevated corridors proposed on defence lands

March 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Defence Ministry has given its go ahead for the construction of elevated corridors on Hyderabad-Karimnagar and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways to ease movement of traffic.

The stalemate over the construction of the elevated corridors covering part of Defence lands has ended following the permission accorded by the Union Defence Ministry, a release from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s office said.

The development follows the recent meeting of the Chief Minister with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi where Mr. Revanth Reddy had requested the Centre to clear the proposals for elevated corridors over the defence lands. The Defence Ministry had accordingly issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Rajnath Singh and Defence officials for giving nod for the construction of elevated corridors. The development brings to an end the issue that remained unresolved for the past eight years and it would help in significantly reducing the traffic problems for people commuting from Hyderabad to Shamirpet and Medchal, the release added.