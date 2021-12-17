Techie found dead

A techie was found dead on the premises of his PG hostel at Telecom Nagar in Gachibowli in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, Pedugu Surender Reddy (30), a native of Ongole, who was staying in a PG hostel, ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of the building around 2 a.m. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

SHE Teams counselling

As many as 1,515 adults and 58 minors who were caught by SHE Teams across the State while eve-teasing or harassing women over the phone or social media were counselled on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Women Safety Wing was successful in organising an online counselling session module every month for the respondents of SHE Teams.

Ryot torches paddy crop

Meanwhile in Peddapalli district, upset over the pest attack on his paddy crop during the just concluded kharif season, a distraught farmer set ablaze his paddy field on two-and-a-half-acre land at Chandapalli village on Thursday.

The farmer identified as Thota Peddanna had gone to his field on Thursday morning and set it on fire apparently distressed over the failed crop and mounting financial burden.

Some farmers of the adjoining fields tried to persuade him to refrain from torching his paddy field, but to no avail.

Narrating his tale of woe, the distraught farmer said he raised sannalu (fine variety paddy) on his two-and-a-half-acre land nurturing hopes of good harvest in the recent kharif season.

“But the pest attack played havoc and all my efforts to control the pest proved futile, posing a huge financial burden on me,” he deplored. He added that he set fire to the paddy field under unavoidable circumstances, unable to recover even the cost of production due to crop damage caused by pests and afford the huge harvesting cost.

Meanwhile, local farmers pleaded with the authorities to extend support to the distraught farmer to help him surmount the financial difficulties.