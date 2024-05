Suneetha Narreddy of Apollo Hospitals was awarded fellowship by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

“Dr. Narreddy’s dedication, exceptional leadership, and expertise enhanced our collective knowledge and aided patient care and public health also,” said Steven K. Schmitt, the president of the Society.

“This acknowledgment humbly reaffirms my lifelong dedication to battling infectious diseases and enhancing healthcare outcomes,” said Dr. Narreddy.