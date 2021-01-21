Singareni issues notification to fill 372 vacancies

The managdment of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) that has recently announced to fill all the vacancies over the next six months has issued notification for filling 372 posts in seven categories here on Thursday.

According to the company officials the posts to be filled through the notificaiton included fitter trainee (128), electrician trainee (51), welder trainee (54), turner-machinist trainee (22), motor mechanic trainee (14), foundry-man-moulder trainee (19) and junior staff nurse (women-T&S Grade-D) (84). Of the total posts, 305 are reserved for local candidates and the remaining 67 are unreserved.

The local posts are reserved for the eligible candidates from four combined districts of Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal, which have been reorganised into 16 districts in 2016 and 2019. Eligibility criteria for the notified posts, academic/technical education qualifications, salary details and others have been made available on the company’s website - www.scclmines.com – in the “careers” link on the home page.

The SCCL officials stated that the candidates could submit/file their applications only online from 3 pm on January 22 to 5 pm on February 4 along with the payment of necessary fee also online. All the required documents and certificates (soft copies) are required to be uploaded online along with the application and there is no need to submit the hard copies.

Stating that the selection of candidates to the notified posts would be done only through a written test and there would be no interviews, the company officials made it clear that they should not believe in recommendations and not to be carried away by people who promise jobs. The company has also warned of severe action against those who indulge in any such practices.

