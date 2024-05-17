GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI Hyderabad Circle flags off cyber security awareness drive 

Published - May 17, 2024 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI officials flagging off a publicity vehicle that will be used to spread awareness on staying safe against cyber crimes and reporting such incidents, from the bank’s LHO in Hyderabad on May 17, 2024.

SBI officials flagging off a publicity vehicle that will be used to spread awareness on staying safe against cyber crimes and reporting such incidents, from the bank’s LHO in Hyderabad on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A cyber security awareness drive to educate public on safeguarding themselves in the face of increasing cyber crimes as well as the reporting tools available to register complaints about such incidents was launched by the Hyderabad Circle of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday.

Tools to report cyber crimes

General Managers Manju Sharma, Debashish Mitra and A.K. Sarathy flagged off a publicity vehicle, from the bank’s local head office (LHO) building in Koti, Hyderabad, that will go around the city promoting awareness of cyber security as well as the Cyber Crime Helpline Number – 1930.

The awareness campaign, while alerting the public about a rise in cybercrimes, would seek to encourage the use of the helpline as well as cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and social media handles of I-4C (Indian - Cyber -Crime -Coordination - Centre) i.e., Cyberdost on Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, X, YouTube, Telegram, LinkedIn, Koo, ShareChat and Public, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

Underscoring the need for creating awareness to prevent financial cyber frauds, Ms. Sharma said, “As we increasingly rely on technology for various aspects of our lives, the risk of cyber threats also rises.” Such cybersecurity awareness programmes help educate individuals and organisations about the potential risks and threats in the digital world. Understanding the importance of cybersecurity can help prevent data breaches, identity theft and other cybercrimes, she said.

Online habits to reduce risk of cyber-attacks

Mr. Sarathy said awareness programmes equip individuals with the knowledge to recognise and avoid cyber threats. They teach safe online habits, like creating strong passwords, recognizing phishing attempts, and keeping software updated. These practices can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyber-attacks.

