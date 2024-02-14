GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSCSB appoints dedicated ‘cyber warriors’ in every police station

February 14, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), in an effort to strengthen the capability of police in combating cybercrime in the State, has trained 858 ‘cyber warriors’ between February 01 and 13, who will be present in police stations across the State to specifically attend to cybercrime cases. This is the first official batch of cyber warriors in the State.

“We are looking at capacity building for all Station House Officers (SHO) across the State, before starting the second batch for cyber warriors for the State,” Shikha Goel, Director, TSCSB told The Hindu.

“These cyber warriors are specifically assigned to look after the cybercrime incidents reported at their respective police stations,” Ms Shikha informed, adding that that the trained personnel will act as liaisons between the TSCSB, D4C (district cyber crime coordination centres) and police station. 

They will be responsible for relaying updates and the latest status of reported cybercrime cases in their police stations to the TSCSB and support the Investigating Officer. They will also play a pivotal role in supporting awareness programmes organised by police officers, D4C or cyber crime police stations on emerging cybercrime trends.

Telangana

