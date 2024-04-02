GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana gets seven new Cyber Crime Police Stations, 10 FIRs registered on day 1  

The CCPS at TSCSB State headquarters in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills has State-wide jurisdiction

April 02, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Some 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at the seven newly launched Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPS) on Tuesday. The State government, under the ambit of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), has set up seven exclusive CCPS under six police commissionerate limits to fight the rising number of cybercrimes. 

The CCPS at Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Khammam and Ramagundam have jurisdiction within respective commissionerates, while the one at TSCSB State headquarters in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills has State-wide jurisdiction. 

Each of these police stations will be headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer, designated as Station House Officer (SHO). He will be supported by officers of various ranks including inspectors, sub inspectors (SI), assistant sub inspector (ASI), head constable (HCs) and constable (PC).  

“The entire staff of CCPS have undergone advanced training on investigations and technical skills at TSCSB. A continuous monitoring and handholding mechanism is established to assist the Investigating officers at these CCPSs by TSCSB headquarters,” the officials informed.

