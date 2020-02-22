Pattana Pragathi aimed at changing face of towns: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao told the elected representatives in municipalities that the proposed 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme from February 24 to March 4 was aimed at changing the face of municipalities. He said that faces villages have changed with Palle Pragathi programme.

Participating in the preparatory meeting of erstwhile Medak district held at Patancheru on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that councillors should look beyond politics and only then they will become successful. He said that funds would be released every month for municipalities and 10 per cent of the revenue must be allotted for nurturing saplings.

“This will be a five-year programme and do not expect results in 10 days. You have to do it continuously. Getting unity among the public in towns is not easy like in villages. Identify places for dump yards and grave yards. See that drains are cleared and waste removed. Call tenders for drainage cleaning. Waterharvesting pits must be there for every building,” said Mr Harish Rao while addressing the newly elected councillors and municipal chairmen/ chairpersons.

Stating that committees with women, retired employees and youth should be formed to take up programmes forward, the Minister suggested developing nurseries in towns to have required number of saplings for planting. Informing that suggestion on banning plastic was received well in as many as 26 function halls at Siddipet, he called upon the municipal authorities to implement the same.

Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, MLAs, MLCs, Collectors and other officials have attended the meeting.