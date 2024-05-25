GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Param Vir Chakra Park inaugurated in Secunderabad Cantonment

Published - May 25, 2024 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-established Param Vir Chakra Park by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) was inaugurated at Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday by PVC recipient Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. The event was attended by veterans of the 1971 and Kargil Wars, along with the General Officer Commanding of TASA.

The park honours the bravery and sacrifices of Param Vir Chakra awardees. Its centrepiece is a mural depicting the signing of the Instrument of Accession on December 16, 1971, marking the surrender of the Pakistani Army to the Indian Armed Forces. The park also showcases the heroic acts of each PVC awardee.

In his address, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices of the brave men who have served the nation with unmatched courage. The General Officer Commanding of TASA, Major General Rakesh Manocha underscored the park’s significance as a source of inspiration for future generations.

