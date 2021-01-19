National Road Safety Month launched

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday underscored the importance of road safety and announced that a driving school would soon be available in Sircilla so as to provide better training to those who wish to drive a light motor vehicles to heavy vehicles.
Mr Kumar was addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Road Safety Month which is being observed from January 18 to February 17 with the slogan Sadak Suraksha - Jeevan Suraksha.
The road safety precautions being taken in Telangana include enforcement of deterrents against drunk driving, suspension of driving licenses for overloading, over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mr Kumar opined that traffic police should coordinate further with the Transport Department in order to reduce road accidents. Mr Kumar pointed out that the training on driving safely being imparted to drivers of the TSRTC has yielded good results and the number of road accidents have reduced.
In 2019, the number of accidents in Telangana was 21,570 which resulted in 6,964 deaths and 21,999 injuries. In 2020, the number of road accidents stood at 21,570 which resulted in 6,688 deaths and 18,745 injuries.
