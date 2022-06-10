Leaders of various farmers’ organisations taken into preventive custody, released in Jagtial district

Several leaders of various farmers’ organisations were taken into preventive custody by the police in Metpalli mandal hours before the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K. T. Rama Rao to Metpalli town to participate in various programmes in Metpalli and Korutla towns on Friday. They were let off later in the day, sources said.

Mild commotion prevailed near Metpalli town when an aggrieved sugarcane farmer reportedly hurled his footwear on the Metpalli-Korutla main road after the police allegedly took him into preventive custody during the Minister’s visit to the town.

Police made tight security arrangements during the minister’s whirlwind tour of both Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Friday.