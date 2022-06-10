Aim for Govt. jobs, youth told

He opens a coaching centre set up by party leaders at Metpally

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide 95% local reservation in the government jobs and it’s good opportunity to the unemployed youth to vie for about 90,000 posts being filled by the government now.

Speaking after inaugurating a coaching centre, set up by the local TRS leaders, for competitive exams to fill vacancies in government departments at Metpally on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the educated youth to keep aside their cell phones, social media accounts and other activities and concentrate on the preparation for competitive exams to fill government jobs.

“The qualified youth are required to follow ‘skill, up-skill and re-skill’ method to aim for vacancies in the government departments”, Mr. Rama Rao said adding that all facilities would be provided at the coaching centre to prepare for the competitive exams and about 400 of them had already registered their names. He said their preparation would also help them try for jobs in private sector too.

The Minister said the youth of the areas were being provided with an opportunity for vying for about 2,400 jobs as three start-ups had decided to set up their activities – two ethanol plants and one customer care (call) centre with an investment of about ₹1,200 crore.

Minister K. Eshwar and V. Prashanth Reddy, legislators K. Vidyasagar Rao, M. Sanjay, S. Ravi Shankar, N. Laxman Rao and others were present.

Later, he addressed a meeting of party workers of the constituency at Korutla.