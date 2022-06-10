KTR praises nonagenarian for impetus to Mana Ooru Mana Badi

In a major impetus to the State government’s endeavour to boost infrastructure in government schools, a new building of the government primary school, constructed by Chalimeda Janaki Devi Memorial Trust at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, was inaugurated at Malkapeta village of Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

The government primary school, which hitherto functioned in an old building with space constraints, got the new spacious building with modern amenities on a par with corporate schools, three days ahead of the reopening of schools for the new academic year.

Speaking after inaugurating the building, MA&UD Minister K. T. Rama Rao lauded the philanthropic gesture of former Law Minister and the Chairman of Janaki Group Chalmeda Anand Rao for constructing the new building for the government school in his native village.

Commending the nonagenarian for setting an example worthy of emulation by all to support the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme of the State government, the Minister said that the noble programme aims at strengthening infrastructure and improving amenities in government schools across the State with an outlay of ₹7,289 crore.

He was all praise for the Karimnagar-based Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) chairman Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, son of Mr. Anand Rao, for ensuring speedy construction of the new building in their native village in a mission mode well ahead of the reopening of schools.

He exhorted the district authorities to rope in the support of philanthropists, NRIs and industries to boost infrastructure in all government schools elsewhere in the district to achieve the set objectives of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

It is the collective responsibility of all to develop the government schools in their respective villages and towns, he remarked reiterating that he was funding the construction of the government school building in his paternal grandmother’s native village Konapur in Kamareddy district and about to construct a new school building in his maternal grandmother’s native place Kodurupaka in Boinpalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Vemulawada MLA Ch. Ramesh Babu, Choppadandi MLA S. Ravi Shankar and others were present.

Later, the Minister proceeded to Vemulawada, where he inaugurated the new building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. Earlier in the day, he participated in a slew of programmes in Jagtial district.