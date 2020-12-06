Kin of three TRS MLAs bite the dust in GHMC polls

Prominent losers from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the just-concluded GHMC elections included relatives of at least three TRS MLAs and a former Minister.

Among them was Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy’s wife Swapna, who is a sitting corporator of Habsiguda. Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal’s sister-in-law Padma lost from Gandhinagar despite intense door-to-door campaign by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G. Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nandita, who was a corporator of Kavadigua, also lost the election. Then, there was former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy’s son-in-law Srinivas Reddy, who was a TRS ticket aspirant from Musheerabad Assembly constituency in 2018 elections, who lost from Ramnagar. He was also a sitting corporator of Ramnagar.

Prominent among the kin of leaders to win were TRS Parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who retained Banjara Hills division, by defeating former BJP MLA Baddam Balreddy’s son Mahipal Reddy. Former Congress Legislature Party leader P. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter P.Vijaya Reddy also won a second time as TRS candidate from Khairatabad.

Former TRS MLA of Malkajgiri ,Chintala Kanaka Reddy’s daughter-in-law Vijayashanti Reddy won from Alwal and TRS MLC Bhoopal Reddy’s daughter-in-law V. Sindhu Adarsh Reddy from Bharatinagar near Patancheru. The latter is strongly favoured to be the Mayoral candidate of TRS.

In the family of Kukatpally TRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, there were two winners. His brother-in-law Jupally Satyanarayana won from Kukatpally and sister-in-law Madhavaram Roja from Vivekanandanagar.

Former Union Minister A. Narendra’s daughter was the lone candidate from families of BJP leaders to win from Gowlipura.