GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jubilee Hills police reopens the March 2022 accident case involving former Bodhan MLA’s son

April 12, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police have reopened the accident case of March 2022, involving the former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir, in which a two-month-old boy was killed at the Jubilee Hills check post.

Officials from the Jubilee Hills police said that they were re-examining the case and would be making further progress based on the fresh findings. “We are taking statements from the parties involved in the accident. Based on that, the case will be probed further,” said Inspector of Jubilee Hills police K. Venkateshwar Reddy.

In the 2022 case, Aamir, along with his friends Mohammed Maaz and Syed Afnan Ahmed, were booked for driving a car with the former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA sticker and killing a two-month-old boy at Jubilee Hills Check-post on March 17, 2022. The deceased, Ranveer, was the son of Kajal Chouhan, 20, who sells balloons at Jubilee Hills check-post for a living.

Ahmed, a first year student of HSB business school and a resident of Dilshad Nagar, was driving the car while Raheel Aamir was allegedly sitting beside him with Maaz in the backseat. Afnan had surrendered before the police and the police made a case against him based on scientific evidence, including matching his fingerprints with the ones found on the steering wheel and the CCTV cameras of the area.

Police yet to nab driver of Bodhan MLA’s car involved in accident

In another case, Raheel Aamir was accused of allegedly drunk driving and ramming a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road opposite to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet on December 24, 2023. He escaped from the custody of Panjagutta police after the accident.

Aamir was arrested by the Panjagutta police on April 8 and was remanded in 14 day judicial custody by a local court for his involvement in the case.

Lookout circular issued against former Bodhan MLA, son

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.