Telangana | Former MLA’s son involved in road mishap escapes custody; cops intensify search

December 26, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The West Zone police of Hyderabad are on the lookout for Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir for his involvement in a road accident in Panjagutta.

Officials said that he crashed his luxury car into the road divider on the road opposite to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet during the wee hours of December 24 and escaped the scene even when the on-duty cops tried to take him into custody. The barricades were put up right before the flyovers in the night as a part of road safety measures during Christmas and New Year’s week, said the police.

Raheel was earlier involved in the accident reported at road number 45 of Jubilee Hills which killed a toddler in March, 2022.

The DCP of West Zone police, S.M. Vijay Kumar on Tuesday clarified that Raheel was with three others during the time of mishap. “Even though technical evidence and witness point that Raheel was driving the car, we had a driver who works for his family trying to surrender as the person behind the wheel during the mishap in an attempt to derail the investigation,” said the official.

The DCP explained that fortunately no commuters or pedestrians were present during the time of the mishap. “His friends who were with him during the mishap, all students, have been cooperating with the investigation. We will be taking action against those trying to derail our investigation and help Raheel evade arrest,” added the official.

A case was booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, Section 279 of the IPC, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA). The influence of alcohol or any other drugs is yet to be ascertained.

In March 2022, Raheel was allegedly in the passenger seat while a 19-year-old BBA student, Syed Afnan Ahmed, was driving the car which killed a toddler. The vehicle had a TRS MLA sticker.

The DCP also shared that the Jubilee Hills accident case, in which a charge sheet has been filed, will be reviewed to check the involvement of Raheel Aamir. “No political influence will interfere with our investigation and any police official found favouring the accused in such cases will also face strict action,” said DCP Vijay Kumar.