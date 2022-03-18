Police yet to nab driver of Bodhan MLA’s car involved in accident

An infant was killed while 5 others were injured on Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills

Even a day after a two-and-a-half-month-old Ranveer Chouhan was killed after a speeding brand new SUV, which was sporting Bodhan TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed’s Assembly sticker, hit him and five others on Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad police continue to claim that the man behind the wheel is yet to be identified.

“We are not clear on who drove the vehicle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D. Joel Davis told The Hindu.

He said that the SUV, registered on the name of one Mirza Infra, which was going towards KBR Park Road from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, was traced back to ITC Kohenur, Madhapur.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Mr. Davis said there were two persons in the car, and soon after the accident, they ran away from the spot, as the locals/passers-by “were in a mood to hit them.’

Ranveer’s mother Kajal Chouhan, 20, along with other family members sell balloons at Jubilee Hills checkpost and nearby junctions in the area. They hail from Ghotwal in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

On Thursday, at around 8 p.m., while they were sitting on the road median near Honda showroom, a speeding car hit them, as a result of which the boy fell on the road from his mother’s lap and suffered fatal injuries, while five others, including another toddler, were wounded.

The injured were taken to Apollo Hospitals for immediate medical assistance. “I asked the DCP to find out what exactly happened after going through CCTV footages,” Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said.

Police claim that they are examining the video footage of surveillance cameras starting from ITC Kohenur to the accident spot to identify the car driver.

“The SUV was zooming at a high speed on the cable bridge and later cameras in the areas are defunct. The movement of the vehicle was recorded in some cameras but we are unable to see the driver as the window glasses were tinted black, but we can notice two persons getting down,” an officer associated with the investigation of the case said.

He said that soon after the accident, several officials received phone calls from Mr. Shakil informing them about the accident and mood of the crowd gathered at the spot, and requested them to “help” his men. Before the police could reach the accident spot, the accused driver and the occupant ran away.