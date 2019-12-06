Hyderabad encounter, reactions: Justice done, says victim’s family

After it emerged that the four accused in the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were shot dead in a police encounter, the victims family, lawyers and activists took to various forms of media to react to the issue.

According to sources, the four accused, who were under arrest, had tried to flee when they were taken to the site of the crime to reconstruct the crime scene.

Here are some of the reactions:

Justice done, says Hyderabad victim’s family

The family of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad said that justice has been done after all the four accused in the case were killed in a police ‘encounter’.

“This will make her rest in peace,” the victim’s father told reporters at his residence in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He thanked the Telangana government, police and all others who stood by them.

“I am not going to get back my daughter but this will definitely send a strong message. This will instill fear and criminals will not dare to do what my daughter had to go through,” said he added.

- IANS

There must be accountability for the police: Vrinda Grover

Lawyer Vrinda Grover said that the alleged encounter killing of the four accused at Hyderabad is "absolutely unacceptable," adding that there must be accountability for the police.

"Say no to trigger-track injustice! This is absolutely unacceptable. So all that the State will do in the name of ensuring that women live as equal and free citizens is to add to its arsenal of unlimited arbitrary violence! There must be an FIR registered against the police and an investigation; and an independent judicial enquiry into this "encounter." There must be accountability of the police," she said.

"No police 'encounter' in the name of women," she said.