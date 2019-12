The four accused in the case of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian have been killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to police sources, the exchange of fire took place between 3.30 a.m. and 5 a.m. near the Chatanpalli underpass, where the charred body of the vet was found. The accused tried to flee when they were taken to Chatanpally to reconstruct the crime scene, the sources said.