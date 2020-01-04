Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Park flyover reopened after multiple accidents

The flyover near Biodiversity Park in Gachibowli, which was closed down for over a month following a car accident, has been reopened for traffic on Saturday, with a ban on taking selfies and ₹1100 fine for over-speeding.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, visited the flyover and had it reopened for public.

Speed limit on the flyover has been fixed at 40 kmph, after two successive accidents in which three persons were killed by over-speeding vehicle riders.

Expert committee constituted to pore over the design aspects of the structure suggested a slew of measures to contain the speed, and inspected it 10 times to oversee their implementation. On December 30, the committee members took a test ride on the flyover and expressed satisfaction over the measures, a statement from GHMC said.

The committee will observe the traffic and commuters’ behaviour on the flyover for the next one month and suggest further measures if any, the statement said.

The structure was built under the Strategic Road Development Plan, a project for facilitating signal free traffic in the city.

Within a week after its launch, the flyover saw its first accident, wherein two persons taking selfie were rammed to death by a drunk techie riding an over-speeding car.

Within a fortnight, the second accident took place when a car, driven at over 100 kmph, flew off the flyover and fell on a woman, resulting in her instant death.