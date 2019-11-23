Woman killed as car falls off Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Park flyover

A car, zooming at 104 kmph, fell off the newly inaugurated Biodiversity Park flyover after ramming the cement concrete crash barrier, resulting in the death of a woman.

The car, driven by a 27-year-old person, plunged from the highest point (18 metres) of the flyover and crash-landed on the road below, where people were waiting at an auto stand on the busy IT Corridor in Gachibowli.

The woman, identified as Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni (40) from Manikonda, was a home-maker.

The video footage of the accident shows that the red four-wheeler picked up speed soon after taking the flyover and a few metres later it flung into the air after climbing the barrier. The driver, Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao, a resident of Jubilee Hills, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, said Madhapur ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao.

Mr. Rao said the accident took place around 1.20 p.m. and the vehicle, after crash-landing on the road below opposite Nissan Car Showroom, bounced and went on to hit people who were standing on the roadside. “The car fell on a tree, killed the woman, skidded for a few metres, damaging several vehicles parked on the roadside, and came to a halt after uprooting a tree,” he said.

Four others, including Milan, and Satyaveni’s 24-year-old daughter Pranitha, suffered injuries in the accident, while a few received minor injuries.

Also read: Pulled out of mangled car, its driver walked to ambulance

Others injured were identified as K. Kubra (23), a native of Anantapur, and auto driver Balu Naik from Serilingampally. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged in the evening.

M Rajeshwari, resident of Vidyanagar, said that five minutes before the accident, she stopped her bike on the roadside to attend a phone call. “It was a close shave for me,” said the traumatised woman.

“In the preliminary investigation, we found that the accident occurred due to overspeeding. It (the car) was plying at 104 kmph, while the prescribed limit on the flyover is 40 kmph,” said Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar.

This is the second fatal accident on the new flyover. On November 10, two youngsters were killed and four suffered injuries when a techie, driving in an inebriated condition, hit the bikes.

Four injured

Four others, including Milan and Satyaveni’s 24-year-old daughter Pranitha, suffered injuries in the accident, while a few received minor injuries. Milan’s condition was said to be critical.

Others injured were identified as K. Kubra (23), a native of Anantapur, and auto driver Balu Naik from Serilingampally. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged in the evening.

“I saw a car falling off the flyover and, for a second I thought some film shooting was going on. It took me a while before I realised that it was a major road accident,” said M Rajeshwari, resident of Vidyanagar, who witnessed the accident.

She said that five minutes before the accident, she stopped her bike on the roadside to attend a phone call.

“It was a close shave for me,” said the traumatised woman.

“In the preliminary investigation, we found that the accident occurred due to overspeeding. It (the car) was plying at 104 kmph, while the prescribed limit on the flyover is 40 kmph,” said Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar. This is the second fatal accident on the new flyover in recent past.