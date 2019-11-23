More safety measures at Biodiversity Park flyover

Post-Saturday’s accident on the flyover near Biodiversity Park at Gachibowli which killed a hapless woman, the GHMC has decided to put in place more safety precautions on the structure.

The flyover will be closed for traffic till further safety and speed-control measures are put in place, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao announced. The measures on the cards include installation of roller barricades along both sides of the flyover, which will deflect the speed, and building six to seven rumble strips more on the stretch, GHMC engineers involved in the flyover project informed. The Minister also said an independent expert panel will evaluate the safety measures.

This is the second accident in less than 20 days after the flyover was inaugurated on November 4. The first happened on November 10, less than a week after the launch, when a drunk man rammed his car into two persons taking selfies on the flyover, killing both. In this context, doubts are being cast on the flyover design as aiding repeated accidents. The flyover takes two curves in its course of 990 metres, one midway towards right, and the second a little further to the left.

Besides, the first curve occurs where the flyover reaches its maximum ground clearance of 18 metres, raising doubts about manoeuvrability of the vehicle’s direction with one leg on the accelerator. Netizens also raised issues of right incline at the location.

GHMC officials, however, brushed off the misgivings and blamed the accident entirely on over-speeding.

“The flyover was designed as per the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress, and we have taken all necessary precautions. Crash barriers on the sides can withstand speeds up to 80 kmph,” said the GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects) R.Sreedhar.

The crash barriers were built at an angle, so that when vehicles hit them within the prescribed speed limit, they will be pushed back by the barrier, Mr. Sreedhar explained. At the curve, the prescribed speed limit was only 40 kmph, which was amply indicated through sign boards. Signages and caution boards were also put in place about the curves ahead, and against over-speeding.

“There are steeper curves on other flyovers in the city. At Nalgonda Crossroads, the curve is at 40 metres’ radius, which is the lowest one can go as per IRC norms. At Punjagutta, it is at 60 to 65 metres, while at Biodiversity, we have given 80 metres at the curve,” Mr. Sreedhar said.

Other measures included provision of super-elevation to balance centrifugal forces while taking the curve, and extra widening of road at the location. After the first accident, a slew of safety precautions were added to the existing. A committee was formed in coordination with the Traffic Police, and rumble strips were incorporated at two locations, one 20 metres before the curve, and the second at the curve. ‘No stop’ sign boards were displayed on the flyover, and announcements through public address system too were being made to alert the users against over-speeding.