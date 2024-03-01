Hyderabad man earns ₹500 from online part-time job, loses ₹2.38 lakh to cyber fraudsters

March 01, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man from Hyderabad, who initially earned ₹500 through an online part-time job, ended up losing ₹2.38 lakh to fraudsters. The Hyderabad cyber crimes police arrested two men in connection with the offence.

The accused have been identified as Abdullah Farook Zhunzunya, 19, a resident of Gujarat and Mohammed Sohyab Bablu Khan, 27, a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, said the police.

“The victim received a message on his WhatsApp about a work from home online job and initially received ₹500 as a bonus. However, the fraudsters made him ‘invest’ online and conned him to the tune of ₹2,38,405,” said the police.

It was revealed during the probe that a single bank account maintained by the fraudsters had ₹4.5 crore. Similarly, their bank accounts were involved in 42 cases across the country, including six cases registered in Telangana. “Victims from Hyderabad in three cases had collectively lost ₹1.2 crore. Another person from Rachakonda was conned to the tune of ₹65 lakh. Two more in Cyberabad lost ₹10 lakh,” explained the officials.

The men credit some money into the victim’s account to gain their trust and make them transfer funds online in the name of an investment opportunity.

Two from Gujarat held for providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters

In another case, the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad nabbed two men from Gujarat for providing their bank accounts to online fraudsters running an online trading scam. The scammers cheated a man from Hyderabad to the tune of ₹66.56 lakh.

The duo were identified as 26-year-old Thakor Kuldipsinh Arvind Kumar, and 38-year-old Vaghela Ruturaj Ghanshyam Singh, said the police.

“The victim was cheated in the guise of investing funds with an international company registered in South Africa. As per the instructions by the fraudsters, he ended up ‘investing’ by transferring a total of ₹66,56,350 in different bank accounts,” said the officials.