GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad man earns ₹500 from online part-time job, loses ₹2.38 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Cyber crime police nabbed two men for online fraud

March 01, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A man from Hyderabad, who initially earned ₹500 through an online part-time job, ended up losing ₹2.38 lakh to fraudsters. The Hyderabad cyber crimes police arrested two men in connection with the offence.

The accused have been identified as Abdullah Farook Zhunzunya, 19, a resident of Gujarat and Mohammed Sohyab Bablu Khan, 27, a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, said the police.

 “The victim received a message on his WhatsApp about a work from home online job and initially received ₹500 as a bonus. However, the fraudsters made him ‘invest’ online and conned him to the tune of ₹2,38,405,” said the police.

It was revealed during the probe that a single bank account maintained by the fraudsters had ₹4.5 crore. Similarly, their bank accounts were involved in 42 cases across the country, including six cases registered in Telangana. “Victims from Hyderabad in three cases had collectively lost ₹1.2 crore. Another person from Rachakonda was conned to the tune of ₹65 lakh. Two more in Cyberabad lost ₹10 lakh,” explained the officials.

The men credit some money into the victim’s account to gain their trust and make them transfer funds online in the name of an investment opportunity. 

Two from Gujarat held for providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters

In another case, the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad nabbed two men from Gujarat for providing their bank accounts to online fraudsters running an online trading scam. The scammers cheated a man from Hyderabad to the tune of ₹66.56 lakh.

The duo were identified as 26-year-old Thakor Kuldipsinh Arvind Kumar, and 38-year-old Vaghela Ruturaj Ghanshyam Singh, said the police.

 “The victim was cheated in the guise of investing funds with an international company registered in South Africa. As per the instructions by the fraudsters, he ended up ‘investing’ by transferring a total of ₹66,56,350 in different bank accounts,” said the officials.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.