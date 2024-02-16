GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai woman held by Hyderabad police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters

February 16, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Chennai was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police for providing bank accounts to online fraudsters on commission basis. Police said that she was arrested following a complaint from a victim from Asif Nagar.

“The victim was approached through WhatsApp and Telegram as part of the ‘likes for money’ fraud. He ended up losing ₹5.84 lakh in the fraud,” said the officials, adding that her identity is kept confidential to probe further into the racket.

Following the complaint, a case was booked and it was found that the woman (31) provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. “She was taking a commission of 10% per transaction and was also involved in a case in which ₹10 lakh was swindled from a victim,” added the officials. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.